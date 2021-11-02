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Why Do Jews Separate Meat And Milk? STOP The Insanity!
Pure Judaism
Pure Judaism
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41 views • November 02, 2021
Why Do Jews Separate Meat And Milk? STOP The Insanity!

Separating meat and milk is not a Commandment. Genesis 18:8 is the Proof!

Did you know Arab Bedouins and Pagans literally boiled goats in milk? Why didn't the Rabbis know this?

The Rabbis have taken a very specific prohibition and turned it into a generalization that has turned into the insanity of today's Jewish Kosher Dietary Laws. This is an in-depth explanation that debunks all the Rabbinic and other explanations and explains what "Do not boil a kid in it's mother's milk" really means.

The bottom line: All modern day slaughtering happens after the young has been fully weaned from it's mother. So the only question the Kashrut authorities have to ask is at what age was the animal slaughtered. Any animal not weaned from nursing should be excluded. This question only becomes more relevant when there is a Temple and sacrifices are re-instated.

✳️Sources used for this post:
✔️http://www.biu.ac.il/JS/JSIJ/10-2012/Cooper.pdf

✔️http://www.ancient-hebrew.org/m/culture_manners_shepherd.html#shepherd

✔️http://www.keithhunt.com/Kidmilk.html

✔️https://thetorah.com/meat-and-milk-origins-in-the-text/

✔️https://m.jpost.com/Blogs/Torah-Commentaries/Metaphors-in-the-Torah-Cooking-a-Young-Goat-in-its-Mothers-Milk-450264
====================
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Keywords
jewishjewsjudaismkosherkashrutjewish dietary laws
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