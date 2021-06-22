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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1131 - Cadence Harris - Report on the crime
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10 views • June 22, 2021
McGowan, after getting into a fight with Cadence’s mother, kidnapped Cadence, her daughter from a previous relationship. He led police on a high-speed chase, before shooting Cadence in the head. He was then shot by police when he pointed the gun at them.
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