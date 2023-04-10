The Grave Could Not Hold Him On The Day That Jesus Christ Arose!-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 9 2023

In 1976, Baptist preacher S.M. Lockridge was attending a Bible conference in Detroit, he was not on the program as a speaker. When there unexpectedly appeared a 'hole' in the preaching roster, Lockridge was asked if he would fill in and preach, like anyone who is called to preach should be able to do, with no advance preparation. He, of course, said he'd be glad to, and the message he gave that day was entitled 'The Indescribable Christ', you and I know it as the incredible 'That's My King!' sermon.



"Buried with him in baptism, wherein also ye are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God, who hath raised him from the dead." Colossians 2:12 (KJB)



S.M Lockridge was a man to whom Heaven was just as real to him as a trip to the grocery is for me and you, he had something that is quite missing in our day. What was that? Lockridge had an exalted view of the Bible, and he had an exalted view of the Lord Jesus Christ. Those two things together in the same place at the same time equals gospel dynamite for both the preacher and the hearer. One of the reasons why most people struggle to stay awake during most church services is because they are dry, dull and uninspiring. Whenever I see a preacher with "notes" I know it's either going to be a snoozer or a sales pitch. Your King James Bible is none of those things, and is in fact, the most-exciting Book ever written. Today I want to preach to you a very different type of Resurrection Sunday Morning message on the mind-blowing day that Jesus came up from the dead.

