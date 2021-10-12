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NBA's Kyrie Irving BANNED For Not Having Jab! - The WAR On Healthy People CONTINUES!
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480 views • October 12, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of The Brooklyn Net's Kyrie Irving being banned from playing (even in places without vaccine mandates) due to his personal choice not to get the vaccine.
What is perhaps the most absurd about all of this is the premise which is the claim that unjabbed risk the lives of jabbed which has never been quantified... ever.
What is also incredibly absurd is the fact that this is happening to so many healthy athletes as well as healthy children despite the statistical evidence proving the dangers. Children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to have heart problems from the jab than end up in hospital with covid. Telling athletes on top of all of that that they must jab themselves to play a sport also makes zero sense.
We have also seen other sports stars face similar bans and restrictions recently. The NBA's Jonathan Isaac of Orlando Magic has also been vocally against being force-vaccinated and has not been allowed around players at many functions. Why? Where's the science?
The NHL's Tyler Bertuzzi of The Detroit Redwings has also been banned from all Canadian games for not being vaccinated.
What perhaps is most beautiful of all of this is the fact that these young men have enough principles to turn down millions of dollars and destroy their own career because they believe in their own personal choices and they believe in freedom and bodily autonomy. Thank God for these men.
In this video we break down this incredible issue and the unscientific mandates destroying lives everywhere.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of The Brooklyn Net's Kyrie Irving being banned from playing (even in places without vaccine mandates) due to his personal choice not to get the vaccine.
What is perhaps the most absurd about all of this is the premise which is the claim that unjabbed risk the lives of jabbed which has never been quantified... ever.
What is also incredibly absurd is the fact that this is happening to so many healthy athletes as well as healthy children despite the statistical evidence proving the dangers. Children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to have heart problems from the jab than end up in hospital with covid. Telling athletes on top of all of that that they must jab themselves to play a sport also makes zero sense.
We have also seen other sports stars face similar bans and restrictions recently. The NBA's Jonathan Isaac of Orlando Magic has also been vocally against being force-vaccinated and has not been allowed around players at many functions. Why? Where's the science?
The NHL's Tyler Bertuzzi of The Detroit Redwings has also been banned from all Canadian games for not being vaccinated.
What perhaps is most beautiful of all of this is the fact that these young men have enough principles to turn down millions of dollars and destroy their own career because they believe in their own personal choices and they believe in freedom and bodily autonomy. Thank God for these men.
In this video we break down this incredible issue and the unscientific mandates destroying lives everywhere.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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