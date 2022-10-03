UFO and alien deception [diabolical preparation for the anti-Christ]

UFO and alien deception: a diabolical preparation for the anti-Christ
Philosophy professor Daniel O'Connor explains how we're being primed for a great alien deception that will serve as a significant trial for the Church and its relation to the coming prophesied chastisement of the world.
St. Michael: Those you call aliens are infernal beings
[Brethren, all the technology of death of the great powers is the work of the infernal beings that you call aliens or extraterrestrials]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/st-michael-those-you-call-aliens-are-infernal-beings/
