🚨JUST IN: US Navy's $1B drone fleet to counter China is sinking. Trump's gave $5B to this mess
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
1
125 views • 1 day ago

🚨 JUST IN: The US Navy’s $1B drone fleet meant to counter China is… sinking.

 Test boat crashed into another & vaulted over it

🔹 A second drone capsized its support ship, tossing the captain

🔹 Software failures, chaos, and now… top admiral fired

Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” gave $5B to this mess.

Adding this waste of money to paint the wall too: 

Trump has ordered the border wall with Mexico to be painted black to make it harder for illegal migrants to climb.

This was announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to Axios.

“We’re adding more technology, cameras, sensors — and we’re also going to paint it black. This is done specifically at the request of the President. When something is painted black, it gets hotter, and it becomes much harder for people to climb,” Noem said during a briefing in New Mexico.

