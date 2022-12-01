The 'White Paper Protests' Are The Chinese People's Own Movement

https://gnews.org/articles/545799
Summary：The man continued, we can't even connect to the Internet abroad, nor leave the country, and we are even locked in our own country; there is no contact with the outside of the world, and there is no way for the foreign forces to communicate with us, we just want to have freedom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.