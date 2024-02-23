189 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith-Can One Baptize Himself? Is A Christmas Tree Allowed In Church?

In Episode 189 we discuss some pressing questions: Can I baptize myself? Can the soul be bought or sold? Does Ezekiel 40 describe a literal or spiritual temple? Why were Rechabites told to drink wine in the house of God? How will one pay council rates on the land, if one cannot buy or sell? Why were the Israelites permitted to give to a stranger what they weren’t allowed to eat themselves? Can I bring a Christmas tree into the church?

