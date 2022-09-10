The Crew of the 'Kornet' ATGM of the "O" group Fires with 100% Accuracy - at Strong Points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Seversk direction. 091022

The crew of the "Kornet" ATGM of the "O" group fires with 100% accuracy at strong points, warehouses and fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Seversk direction, leaving them no chance.
