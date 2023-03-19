VAXX poisoned beauty queen collapses on live TV

Reported here earlier, now given the BootCamp take....
"KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather
forecast this morning when she fainted. Our team jumped in to help and
comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive.
Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.
We've heard from many people as well worried about Alissa's wellbeing. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.
Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return."
cbsnews DOT com/losangeles/news/update-on-kcal-news-meteorologist-alissa-carlson/
###
"Well, after 2 1/2 years it finally happened… I came home from LA on Sunday to Neil and Aris testing positive for Covid. I’m currently masked up and trying to stay healthy while taking care of them. Prayers requested please 🙏"
Nick Charles
Have your Dr prescribe Paxlovid. It will ease the symptoms. Hopefully you all had your vaccine.
Alissa Carlson
good idea- thx
Alissa Carlson
all vaxxed but not the latest booster
facebook DOT com/alissa.carlson2/posts/pfbid0zSTub58ibTKhdYVJURqs9SBV1Dkc1FqLqALg9w4Synaz8e1Xbbrn81GasidCRVghl?__cft__[0]=AZWiRtpR7pDI6W3GSJ1poHh4cPYJDKp88pzQ_a2B95TPSQkqdWo7iK7Iv-qQ1QigN2iKQ3rl6inE8dPodDL7MKMaovFYVqD0kyHcPqMRuJxwXEcYCIynkqqgdWTKubnjxosYiVfTBrZhHzjA77sxxJkz&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.