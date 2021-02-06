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Fat! Is It Good Or Bad?
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53 views • February 06, 2021
Fat is one of the most misunderstood nutrients and there is much confusion about what fats are "good" and bad" .In fact, many people don't even know that fat is an essential nutrient! Your brain and nervous system, eyes and hormones cannot function without fat. In fact, every cell in your body is covered with a layer of fat! Even your heart needs it! But the critically important data is WHICH fats your body absolutely needs and which ones actually cause inflammation, cancer and other diseases.
In this video, I go over the details of this for you and also point out the connection between fat intake and stress management, as well as other health issues that fat deficiency can create.
Here’s a great podcast to learn more:
https://www.westonaprice.org/podcast/258-fat-is-where-its-at/
In this video, I go over the details of this for you and also point out the connection between fat intake and stress management, as well as other health issues that fat deficiency can create.
Here’s a great podcast to learn more:
https://www.westonaprice.org/podcast/258-fat-is-where-its-at/
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