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WAKE UP CALL - Documentary 4K - World Freedom Alliance: Copenhagen
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51 views • March 23, 2021
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
World Freedom Alliance - Open platform to promote Freedom ...
Search domain worldfreedomalliance.orghttps://worldfreedomalliance.org
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
I have also gotten written permission via
email to share this video.
World Freedom Alliance - Open platform to promote Freedom ...
Search domain worldfreedomalliance.orghttps://worldfreedomalliance.org
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
I have also gotten written permission via
email to share this video.
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