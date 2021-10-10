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UPDATE FROM UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR ON VAX DEATHS 72777 BANNED ON YOUTUBE
AgentOfChange
AgentOfChange
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783 views • October 10, 2021
"we've been tricked into playing Russian Roulette with a 'vaccine' injection...this INJECTION is killing people on a massive scale"

Whistle-blower English funeral director, John O’Looney.
People are dying from the INJECTION, not a so-called "virus".

The elderly are being murdered on a mass scale in the name of the non existent "covid".
“They were probably euthanized with Midazolam. … The numbers for how much Midazolam has been used have gone up by between 350 and 1,000 percent.” Source: Jim Fetzer.

"People need to understand that your own government is working against you to control or kill you..."

"...taking any injection at this point is like a lottery, maybe you didn't get the one with the killer poison in your last injection but when you go back for your 'booster' shot, maybe THAT'S the one that kills you..."
"it's an insidiously evil genius plan to cull the population and blame it on the invisible bogyman that nobody has the ability to ever observe."

"the officials have said with their own words that these injections are not going to ever stop; they will continue to require one for everyone every six months."

"there is no covid"

72777
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vaccine deathsinjectioncovidfakedemicmidazolamfuneral directorjohn olooney72777
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