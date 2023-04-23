Create New Account
The Alhambra Decree (Barbary Pirates) (link in video)
531 years later: look who's still ruining our great and beautiful civilizations. The Alhambra Decree, Reference: the Barbary Pirates. The United States of America's first Declared Enemy of War in 1801; 222 years ago and again somewhat recently with the so-called "Travel Ban". This is provided as a reference to use for comparison while doing some homework about the Barbary Pirates.

linktr.ee/mjtank108

