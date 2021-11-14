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The Reason For The Reset: Complete Economic Collapse & Digital ID's [@HelioWave]
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80 views • November 14, 2021
The Reason For The Reset: Complete Economic Collapse & Digital ID's [@HelioWave]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZmRPOaq1N1K/
Tonight, we are discussing the reason for The Great Reset, complete economic collapse & the real reason for the digital ID.
Through decades of terrible economic policies, the global economy is destroyed, and we are looking at complete monetary collapse.
To prevent economic meltdowns from happening, governments have got into the habit of pouring "printed-out-of-thin-air" money into trouble spots, billions and trillions of dollars, to keep banks solvent and money flowing. These actions are known as "bail-outs" or more euphemistically as "quantitative easing" and throughout the world, this has become pretty much a permanent feature of our economy.
The covert goal is to replace existing fiat currencies with digital currencies linked to digital IDs. The power elite driving this agenda wish to maintain their wealth and power despite the collapse of the monetary systems upon which their empires are built. To achieve this, they will need to subvert democratic structures in favor of their own authoritarian controls facilitated by digitalization. In this dystopia, democracy is sidelined, and ordinary people must conform "correctly" or suffer immediate digital consequences.
The possibilities of authoritarian regimes being in control of digitalized currencies and identities are endless and terrifying. It is the stuff of nightmares, the death knell of democracy, republics, and freedom itself.
[Roxytube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Heliowave @Heliowave
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cPJa5W4MmhQj/
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f
[Minds] https://www.minds.com/heliowave/ @Heliowave
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/heliodown
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZmRPOaq1N1K/
Tonight, we are discussing the reason for The Great Reset, complete economic collapse & the real reason for the digital ID.
Through decades of terrible economic policies, the global economy is destroyed, and we are looking at complete monetary collapse.
To prevent economic meltdowns from happening, governments have got into the habit of pouring "printed-out-of-thin-air" money into trouble spots, billions and trillions of dollars, to keep banks solvent and money flowing. These actions are known as "bail-outs" or more euphemistically as "quantitative easing" and throughout the world, this has become pretty much a permanent feature of our economy.
The covert goal is to replace existing fiat currencies with digital currencies linked to digital IDs. The power elite driving this agenda wish to maintain their wealth and power despite the collapse of the monetary systems upon which their empires are built. To achieve this, they will need to subvert democratic structures in favor of their own authoritarian controls facilitated by digitalization. In this dystopia, democracy is sidelined, and ordinary people must conform "correctly" or suffer immediate digital consequences.
The possibilities of authoritarian regimes being in control of digitalized currencies and identities are endless and terrifying. It is the stuff of nightmares, the death knell of democracy, republics, and freedom itself.
[Roxytube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Heliowave @Heliowave
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cPJa5W4MmhQj/
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f
[Minds] https://www.minds.com/heliowave/ @Heliowave
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/heliodown
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
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