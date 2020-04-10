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How Clinton Allies Hijacked Policy Response To Pandemic To Try To Sink Trump's Re-election
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19 views • April 10, 2020
#AmericanCountdown FULL SHOW: How Clinton Allies Hijacked Policy Response To Pandemic To Try To Sink Trump's Re-election!
Democrat operatives embedded in Trump administration attempting to derail presidency
On this edition of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down the Deep State connections of some of President Trump’s top health advisors, including Dr. Deborah Birx and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, both of whom have a history of Democrat activism.
Barnes also looks at the decimation of civil liberties, with some governments expanding house arrest to prohibit you from visiting your family or friends, and the economic toll the coronavirus shutdown has taken, as unemployment numbers skyrocket.
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Democrat operatives embedded in Trump administration attempting to derail presidency
On this edition of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down the Deep State connections of some of President Trump’s top health advisors, including Dr. Deborah Birx and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, both of whom have a history of Democrat activism.
Barnes also looks at the decimation of civil liberties, with some governments expanding house arrest to prohibit you from visiting your family or friends, and the economic toll the coronavirus shutdown has taken, as unemployment numbers skyrocket.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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