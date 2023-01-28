Create New Account
THE EU/NATO GLOBALIST AND THE USA ARE PLANNING THE EXTINCTION OF THE western Culture
102 views
channel image
The Truth is Now Report Daily
Published Yesterday |

The war in Ukraine was planned and is being escalated for one result only the total destruction of the white race by the Globalist. They are pushing harder and harder down the road towards a Nuke exchange that will for the 3rd time in 115 years destroy Europe and the flower of the white race. Thus, leaving the inferior classes as slave for the overlords.
