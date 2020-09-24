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Banned From The United Kingdom | Brittany Pettibone and Martin Sellner
Stefan Molyneux
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138 views • September 24, 2020
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Recently Brittany Pettibone and Martin Sellner were detained when attempting enter the United Kingdom and held for an extended period of time as they awaited deportation. Sellner had been invited to give a speech by UKIP youth wing Young Independence and Pettibone had plans of interviewing Tommy Robinson – but both were prohibited from entering the country.

Brittany Pettibone is an author, journalist and political commentator.

Website: http://www.brittany-pettibone.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/brittanypettibone
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BrittPettibone

Martin Sellner is an activist and the co-leader of the Generation Identity group in Austria.

Website: http://www.martin-sellner.at
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/VlogIdentitaer
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/martin_sellner

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