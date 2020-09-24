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Banned From The United Kingdom | Brittany Pettibone and Martin Sellner
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138 views • September 24, 2020
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Recently Brittany Pettibone and Martin Sellner were detained when attempting enter the United Kingdom and held for an extended period of time as they awaited deportation. Sellner had been invited to give a speech by UKIP youth wing Young Independence and Pettibone had plans of interviewing Tommy Robinson – but both were prohibited from entering the country.
Brittany Pettibone is an author, journalist and political commentator.
Website: http://www.brittany-pettibone.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/brittanypettibone
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BrittPettibone
Martin Sellner is an activist and the co-leader of the Generation Identity group in Austria.
Website: http://www.martin-sellner.at
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/VlogIdentitaer
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/martin_sellner
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Recently Brittany Pettibone and Martin Sellner were detained when attempting enter the United Kingdom and held for an extended period of time as they awaited deportation. Sellner had been invited to give a speech by UKIP youth wing Young Independence and Pettibone had plans of interviewing Tommy Robinson – but both were prohibited from entering the country.
Brittany Pettibone is an author, journalist and political commentator.
Website: http://www.brittany-pettibone.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/brittanypettibone
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BrittPettibone
Martin Sellner is an activist and the co-leader of the Generation Identity group in Austria.
Website: http://www.martin-sellner.at
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/VlogIdentitaer
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/martin_sellner
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
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