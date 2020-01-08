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Trump 4D Genius: U.S. Military Says It Will Withdraw From Iraq - War Room Full Show
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18 views • January 08, 2020
The tension in the Middle East continues to grip the attention of the nation as a letter comes out claiming troops will be leaving Iraq. Turns out this letter was released by mistake and was illegitimate. Fires continue to rage in Australia, but is there something else behind them? We break it all down and hear the audience perspective on these issues. Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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