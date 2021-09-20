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9/15/2021 Peter Navarro: We must stop the flow of the American capital to fuel the CCP’s real estate bubbles! Bannon: The Chinese people are the BIGGEST victims of the collusion between the CCP and the Wall Street elites, who are obliged to compensate the Chinese victims who invested in the CCP’s fraudulent real estate companies