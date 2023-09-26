Mark Levin: The Border and Budget Are Exploding. Thanks Biden.

The Border and Budget Are Exploding. Thanks Biden.
The U.S. is in a death spiral right now. Spending is out of control, our debt continues to mount, and our porous borders are allowing murderers, rapists and drug traffickers to waltz into the country.
We’re witnessing the destruction of citizenship and sovereignty, and it’s a death knell for our country. Will Republicans in Congress rise up to stem the bleeding, or will Democrats drive us into the ground?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.