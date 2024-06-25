DIED EXPECTEDLY: HE OWNED A POLITICAL DATA CO., DESPISED CONSPIRACY THEORISTS! WHOOPS! 🤣🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you look up "this didn't age well," Chris Mayka's picture probably pops up beside it. See, Chris was literally invested in politics. So much so that he bet his life on it ... and lost.
He laughed and jeered "conspiracy theories" the entire time. I doubt he figured out the covid scam even in his final moments. Well, bye. Hope Pinhead enjoys your company in hell!
Sources
Originally procured here
https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1805419615264325812
https://www.facebook.com/cmayka/
https://www.facebook.com/roger.a.stone1/
Stupid Interview
https://youtu.be/HcUCvyirJ2w?si=w75QK46lh7ZBax3V
Movie clip: Hellraiser: Judgment (2022)
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report