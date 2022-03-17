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Biden’s Energy Policies Help Putin Invade Ukraine | Beyond the Cover
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10 views • March 17, 2022
The Biden administration may be blaming Putin for high gas prices. But the price of gasoline could not have skyrocketed in America as it did if our country were not dangerously dependent on foreign countries such as Russia for energy supplies. William F. Jasper, senior editor of The New American magazine, explains why in this episode of “Beyond the Cover.” During the Trump administration, Jasper points out, America achieved energy independence for the first time since the 1950s. However, that independence was lost when Biden became president and issued executive orders curtailing America’s energy production and also stopping construction of the XL Pipeline. Putin is now selling more oil at higher costs and is able to use this money to help finance his war in Ukraine. Yet, Jasper also explains, it does not have to be this way. America can achieve energy independence once again simply by reversing the Biden administration’s energy policy. Jasper is the author of “Biden-EU Energy Policy Helped Putin Invade Ukraine” in the March 28, 2022 issue of The New American.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To read “Biden-EU Energy Policy Helped Putin Invade Ukraine” online, visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3806/page/210018
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To read “Biden-EU Energy Policy Helped Putin Invade Ukraine” online, visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3806/page/210018
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