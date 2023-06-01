They're Coming For The Kids Used To Be A Conspiracy Theory, Too Many Things For It To Be Coincidence

River Cities' Reader article referenced: https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/rule-of-law-breaches-reflect-a-nations-people





Watch Jason at 9AM EST at https://rumble.com/c/RedVoiceMedia





Watch Jason’s exclusive Premium content here: https://redvoicemedia.com/uncensored





Real News. Great Shows:

https://redvoicemedia.com





Listen Live and Call In at:

https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/





Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Watch My Documentaries:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs





PayPal: [email protected]





Secure Your Savings - Give yourself peace of mind with an Investment in Gold or Silver: http://RVMGoldandSilver.com





Heaven’s Harvest: Get ready and stay ready with storable food and more: Take 10% Off With Promo Code: RVM at https://heavensharvest.com





Get your best sleep ever with MyPillow products. Use promo code RVM for a huge discount! https://mypillow.com





ZStack – Make Your Immune System Clean, Resilient, and Resistant (Use code

RVM for discount)- http://rvmzstack.com





VPN - Take Back Control Of Your Online Privacy With The Best VPN Service http://rvmvpn.com