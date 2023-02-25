Create New Account
Close Business Associate of Hunter Biden Is Cooperating With Congressional Investigators
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Rep. James Comer: Biden Crime Family investigation is making headwayAccording to House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, Eric Schwerin, a close business associate of Hunter Biden, is cooperating with Congressional investigators.

Full article: https://bongino.com/close-business-associate-of-hunter-biden-is-cooperating-with-congressional-investigators

congressional investigationjames comerbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
