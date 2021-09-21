Fauci: 'Wanna Fly? Take The Shot!'

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With Fauci's strong endorsement, the White House is reportedly giving serious consideration to a "no shot, no fly" rule to prohibit Americans who have not taken the covid shot from traveling by air within the United States. Will Biden destroy civilian air travel to punish those who do not want his preferred medical treatment? Also today, former FDA chief admits that the "six foot" social distancing rule was not "the science" but in fact made up out of thin air. And: Biden's antibodies war on Texas and Florida.