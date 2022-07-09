Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on the Dilemma of Fear

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VA #87 Creator's Perspective on the Dilemma of Fear
Description:
What is the divine interpretation of the famous quote: “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself”? All animals seem to have a fear response—do plants? Is fear a product of intelligent design, and for what purpose? What are common mistakes in coaching a fearful person? What can the experience of angels teach us about managing fear? What are the dangers of seeking power to overcome fear? Creator explains why loveless societies must depend on fear as a motivator, why that is a fatal error, and how living in divine alignment guarantees a love-based world. Join us!
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