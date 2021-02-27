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Fauci about vaccination: there is no “freedom” even after that 😂
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360 views • February 27, 2021
Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”
So what is the point of the vaccine❓
Κλαίω ρε σείς. Να κάνεις το τιμημένο για να «ελευθερωθείς» κ να είσαι ακόμη μέσα στα σκ@τα 😂😂😂😂
So what is the point of the vaccine❓
Κλαίω ρε σείς. Να κάνεις το τιμημένο για να «ελευθερωθείς» κ να είσαι ακόμη μέσα στα σκ@τα 😂😂😂😂
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