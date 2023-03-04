Ex-Occultist: "They Call it "THE MASTER KEY Of The Universe”

Mark Passio
0:00 - Intro 1:26 - The Natural Law 2:09 - Teachability 3:43 - Requirements 6:07 - Occult Knowledge 9:38 - Discovery vs. Belief 14:09 - Expression of Consciousness 19:07 - Human Condition 24:00 - How Our Reality is Built 29:52 - The Principles 31:39 - Mentalism 33:29 - Correspondence 36:48 - Vibration 38:23 - Polarity 40:00 - Rhythm 42:31 - Cause & Effect 48:40 - Gender 49:30 - The LOST Principle
