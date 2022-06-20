The Open Your Eyes Podcast With Dr. Kerry Gelb Ep 78 Part 1 - Dr. Alessio Fasano "The Microbiome"

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Alessio Fasano, MD, is the W. Allan Walker Chair of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at MassGeneral Hospital for Children. His visionary research, which established the rate of celiac disease at one in 133 people, led to the awareness of celiac disease as a growing public health problem in the United States. Dr. Fasano founded the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment in 1996, where he treats adults and children for gluten-related disorders.