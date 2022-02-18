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Pathologist Ryan Cole “The corona vaccines are not only ineffective, but also responsible for an increase in the number of cancer cases
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92 views • February 18, 2022
Pathologist Ryan Cole “The corona vaccines are not only ineffective, but also responsible for an increase in the number of cancer cases. Data from his vaccinated patients and data sent to him by oncologists show that the vaccines disrupt the immune system. Cole also said mortality is higher among vaccinee
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