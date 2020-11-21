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The Sacred Path of Truth - The Authentic Podcast with Henna Maria and Mark Passio
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40 views • November 21, 2020
Henna Maria

Can one truly be spiritual and believe in government? How does dark occultism influence the New Age spiritual movement? Is there such a thing as objective right and wrong? What is our way out of slavery? This is what we will dive into with my guest today, Mark Passio. Mark is an anarchist, freedom activist, independent researcher, and a world renowned teacher of Natural Law.

Authentic is a series of dialogues that aims to uncover the truth of our inner and outer landscapes. My guests are emerging voices of authenticity in a world that is rapidly morphing into artificial realities. What unites all of the speakers is their love for humanity and the calling to offer their unique perspectives and gifts for the growth, healing and liberation of our human family.

———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND MARK HERE:
What On Earth Is Happening - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
One Great Work Network (launching soon) https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT ME HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platform [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
Keywords
freedomreligiongovernmentmark passioslaveryrightsnatural lawnew agemoral relativismcovid-19henna mariathe authentic podcast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy