A BASIC DIAGRAM OF THE BEING OF MAN-SPIRIT SOUL AND BODY WITH CHRIST ON THE THRONE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE THIS VIDEO:

THE HOLY SPIRIT AND THE BELIEVER'S SPIRIT-WATCHMAN NEE





https://www.brighteon.com/3ead6d44-ba67-48c5-b864-c27d289b5401

JOHN 3:6

That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.

I THESSALONIANS 5:23

23 ¶ And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and [I pray God] your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Music by Jamie Owens Collins- HEARTS COURAGEOUS..,



