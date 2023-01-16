PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION
A BASIC DIAGRAM OF THE BEING OF MAN-SPIRIT SOUL AND BODY WITH CHRIST ON THE THRONE.
FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE THIS VIDEO:
THE HOLY SPIRIT AND THE BELIEVER'S SPIRIT-WATCHMAN NEE
https://www.brighteon.com/3ead6d44-ba67-48c5-b864-c27d289b5401
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JOHN 3:6
That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
I THESSALONIANS 5:23
23 ¶ And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and [I pray God] your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Music by Jamie Owens Collins- HEARTS COURAGEOUS..,
