A BASIC DIAGRAM OF THE BEING OF MAN-SPIRIT SOUL AND BODY WITH CHRIST ON THE THRONE
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published Yesterday |

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION

A BASIC DIAGRAM OF THE BEING OF MAN-SPIRIT SOUL AND BODY WITH CHRIST ON THE THRONE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE THIS VIDEO:

THE HOLY SPIRIT AND THE BELIEVER'S SPIRIT-WATCHMAN  NEE


https://www.brighteon.com/3ead6d44-ba67-48c5-b864-c27d289b5401

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JOHN 3:6

That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.

I THESSALONIANS 5:23

  23     ¶  And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and [I pray God] your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Music by Jamie Owens Collins- HEARTS COURAGEOUS..,


holy spiritspiritsoulbodysanctificationthe most highthe being of mannew birth in jesus christ

