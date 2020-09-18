The Great Awakening: A False Light | QAnon New Age Luciferianism

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2 Thessalonians 2:3
"Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come,
except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed,
the son of perdition;"
Further Info:
New Age Is The Same Old Crap:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2015/01/18/new-age-is-the-same-old-crap/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvDsmfrQmZY
Truth