VAX POISON MAKES U.S. NAVY SAILOR VOMIT > 3-MONTHS WITH "INTESTINES NARROWING" 💉💉💉

Debbie Jones asked a question June 25 at 7:41 AM. My son is 23, and in the military. He has always been in great health. He received the vaccine and 4 days later started with severe nausea everything he would eat or drink would come right back up. Literally, as soon as anything would hit his stomach he was vomiting. After he would vomit. He would feel fine until the next time he ate. This has been going on for 3 months now. He has been hospitalized needing IV fluids on a few occasions. They have run every test possible and can't find anything. 2 nights ago he woke up in excruciating pain, he was rushed to the hospital and they said he has a narrowing of his intestines. But couldn't tell why. He still can't eat or drink. Now they want to go in and biopsy his stomach. Could the vaccine cause all of this??





Source link: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xq2GEpj7y09E/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/