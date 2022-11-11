Harvest Dinner with Me! | What’s Growing in a September Garden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come along with me to harvest ingredients for a delicious salad!
These are my favorite kind of garden harvests; not the massive preservation day or end of season harvest it all before a frost harvests but instead, having an abundantly producing garden at your fingertips so you can simply step outside, see what’s available and pick only what you need for the meal at hand. Farm to table at its finest!