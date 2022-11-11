Create New Account
Harvest Dinner with Me! | What’s Growing in a September Garden
Come along with me to harvest ingredients for a delicious salad!

These are my favorite kind of garden harvests; not the massive preservation day or end of season harvest it all before a frost harvests but instead, having an abundantly producing garden at your fingertips so you can simply step outside, see what’s available and pick only what you need for the meal at hand. Farm to table at its finest!



freedom food prepping vegetables homestead garden harvest south carolina midlands

