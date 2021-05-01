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HOW EVIL CAUGHT THE WORLD - EUGENICS IS BACK
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Self-Government
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HOW EVIL CAUGHT THE WORLD - EUGENICS IS BACK

Evil has infected our institutions, our government, our systems… our minds. Join me as I explore some mechanisms of Ponerology (The Science of Evil) and wonder if we’re in an era of Eugenics. To support my work, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References below:
Dr. Charles Hoffe Sounds the Alarm (Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson): http://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/04/dr-charles-hoffe-sounds-alarm.html
Political Ponerology PDF: https://pearl-hifi.com/11_Spirited_Growth/10_Health_Neg/08_Psychopathy_OPs_AFs/03-Political_Ponerology_Full_Text.pdf
Obama’s Rationer in Chief (Ezekiel Emanuel) : https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970203706604574374463280098676
Nazi Medicine and Research on Human Beings: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(04)17619-8/fulltext
Canada’s COVID Coup: https://katewand.substack.com/p/canadas-covid-coup

FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
Keywords
fake newsjournalismpoliticscorruptiondeceptionliespropagandajoe bidenconspiracytraitorsccpcommunist chinacusef
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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