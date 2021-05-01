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HOW EVIL CAUGHT THE WORLD - EUGENICS IS BACK
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344 views • May 01, 2021
HOW EVIL CAUGHT THE WORLD - EUGENICS IS BACK
Evil has infected our institutions, our government, our systems… our minds. Join me as I explore some mechanisms of Ponerology (The Science of Evil) and wonder if we’re in an era of Eugenics. To support my work, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References below:
Dr. Charles Hoffe Sounds the Alarm (Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson): http://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/04/dr-charles-hoffe-sounds-alarm.html
Political Ponerology PDF: https://pearl-hifi.com/11_Spirited_Growth/10_Health_Neg/08_Psychopathy_OPs_AFs/03-Political_Ponerology_Full_Text.pdf
Obama’s Rationer in Chief (Ezekiel Emanuel) : https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970203706604574374463280098676
Nazi Medicine and Research on Human Beings: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(04)17619-8/fulltext
Canada’s COVID Coup: https://katewand.substack.com/p/canadas-covid-coup
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
Evil has infected our institutions, our government, our systems… our minds. Join me as I explore some mechanisms of Ponerology (The Science of Evil) and wonder if we’re in an era of Eugenics. To support my work, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References below:
Dr. Charles Hoffe Sounds the Alarm (Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson): http://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/04/dr-charles-hoffe-sounds-alarm.html
Political Ponerology PDF: https://pearl-hifi.com/11_Spirited_Growth/10_Health_Neg/08_Psychopathy_OPs_AFs/03-Political_Ponerology_Full_Text.pdf
Obama’s Rationer in Chief (Ezekiel Emanuel) : https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970203706604574374463280098676
Nazi Medicine and Research on Human Beings: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(04)17619-8/fulltext
Canada’s COVID Coup: https://katewand.substack.com/p/canadas-covid-coup
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
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