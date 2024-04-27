Election Fraud Exposed

About one in five mail-in ballots in the last election was fraudulent, handing [Bidan] the presidency.
We know this because the people who committed the fraud have admitted it in a new poll.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-election-fraud-haskins/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1783979370811724167
