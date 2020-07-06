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10 Steps to Be a Member of the CCOG
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6 views • July 06, 2020
Are you interested in being part of the most faithful Christian church? Could God be calling you? Will you "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good"? Do you have an attitude to be like the Bereans of old who "searched the Scriptures daily to find out whether these things were so" (Acts 17:11)? Do you believe you should participate in the work of the continuation of the Philadelphia (cf. Hebrews 13:1) portion of the true Church (Revelation 3:7-13)? Are there scriptures and any steps involved? If so, what are they? What about baptism? In this sermonette video, Dr. Thiel goes over many scriptures and explains how someone, with or without a Church of God background can be considered as a member of the Continuing Church of God. He also goes over ten steps that people with such interest should do.
A written article of related interest is also available titled "How Do I Become a Member of the Continuing Church of God?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/how-do-i-become-a-member-of-the-continuing-church-of-god/
A written article of related interest is also available titled "How Do I Become a Member of the Continuing Church of God?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/how-do-i-become-a-member-of-the-continuing-church-of-god/
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