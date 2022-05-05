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BBC Horizon - s1977e21 - The Sunspot Mystery
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35 views • May 05, 2022

The program presents research on the sun's aurora, solar constant (energy output), sunspot cycles, solar winds, coronal holes and tree-ring analyses with historical scientific records to show how the sun's changes affect the earth's weather. Dr. Charles Greeley Abbot believed the sun undergoes cyclic changes in output, which produces long term effects on the earth's weather. Evidence is presented that links the drought cycle with the number of magnetically-hyperactive 'sunspots' (blemishes on the surface of the sun) - they reach their peak every 11 yrs. Sunspots also are linked to the Aurora Borealis displays and the variance of the 'Ozone Layer' around our atmosphere. The 11yr sunspot cycle suggest that the sun is not as constant a star as we assume, and the energy output by the sun may vary over the years to explain changing weather. Fair Use Law


https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0306312720947181


https://docuwiki.net/index.php?title=The_Sunspot_Mystery

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingsolar minimumclimateweatherozone layersunspotsdroughthorizoncoronamagnetismauroracmetree ringsmaunder minimumsolar cyclesolar constantsolar variability
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