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Part 3 🛑🚏✋Stop Just Stop🛑🚏✋ Silver Squeeze Success! Exodus w/PG edited
Resistance Chicks
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91 views • May 12, 2021
Read Along find all links in Blog.https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/05/stop-just-stop-silver-squeeze-success.html
This blog is about Liberty, Freedom. Where the Spirit of the Lord is there is Liberty. Jesus setting men free from the Globalist demonic mind control for over 100 years. The Exodus of people World Wide coming out from amongst them and being separated from "Their Money", Their false monetary system. Stepping into God's Monetary system. But more importantly answering the call of God on your life. Living clean, Holy, Moral Laws under God's leadership of his Holy Spirit. Doing things the right way. Farming. Following in Great Great Grand daddies foot steps.

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?
Resistance Chicks Church https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Vx3cyQHQ2hEdXSYc5uNIQ/videos
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