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The Flat Earth Conspiracy Debate! Yes, Really.
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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188 views • December 29, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3121/the-flat-earth-conspiracy-call-in-show-november-4th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3121-the-flat-earth-conspiracy-call-in-show-november-4th-2015

An incredibly unique show where a Flat Earth proponent makes the case to a very skeptical Stefan Molyneux.

Question: "Have you examined the world in which you live? Do you believe that you live on a spinning sphere because someone told you or do you know from personal experience?"

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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debateflat earthstefan molyneuxfreedomain radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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