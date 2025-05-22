BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Fall of the Cabal: The Conclusion - [03] Religion
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1590 followers
91 views • 10 hours ago

Source Cyntha Koeter: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Published: April 28, 2025


Part 3 - Religion


Join me in discovering the third nail of power: Religion


We are dominated in our daily lives by three centers of power: the City of London, Washington D.C. and Vatican City. This episode focuses on the religious part of world domination. We will dive into its present scope, and go all the way back to its roots.


How did the Vatican become the power center as it has been throughout the ages? Where is it truly based on?


Prepare yourself for being shocked, as this information is not found in any history book! If we want to know to truth, we will have to re-write history.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
religionthefallofthecabaltheconclusion
