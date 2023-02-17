BREAKING: East Palestine LIVE Interview w/ Epoch Times Reporter Jeff Louderback

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Our friend and Epoch Times Reporter, Jeff Louderback, has been on the ground in East Palestine, OH following the catastrophic train derailment that has shaken the nation. He joins us LIVE to tell us what he has seen while on the ground speaking with residents and officals. Read Jeff's latest report here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/east-palestine-live-interview-w-epoch-times-reporter-jeff-louderback/
Ok everyone, you've been wanting to know what to do about the catastrophic event in #EastPalestine well we've got the answer! Get in your car and travel to Dayton, OH Sat. 2/18/23 at 6:00PM ET where we are going to pray and intercede like never before! Revival doesn't start until you need God and right now, Ohio NEEDS God! www.HarvestRevival.Center
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