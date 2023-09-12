Prickly Pear Sparkling Lemonade
1 packet of GB Plant-Based Vitamin D3 + Prickly Pear
A dash of HRS Monk Fruit Powder
1 cup sparkling water
1 lemon
Optional: Ice
1. Combine drink mix, monk fruit powder, and lemon juice from 1 wedge in a glass
2. Add a bit of sparkling water and mix well. Use a mixer if needed.
3. Pour in the rest of sparkling water.
4. Serve with ice and lemon slice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.