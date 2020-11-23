© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Programming of An Epic Journey into the Mind of Mankind
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • November 23, 2020
Let's begin at the very beginning with the mythological stories that shaped mankind's drive to overcome the obstacles on their path and emerge stronger than before.
🔥DID YOU LIKE IT?🔥
🗣 Consider Donating to my production!
CLICK & SEND 💲HERE:
➡️ paypal.me/jdjnutrisdom
My Instagram: @jdjacobson17
🔥DID YOU LIKE IT?🔥
🗣 Consider Donating to my production!
CLICK & SEND 💲HERE:
➡️ paypal.me/jdjnutrisdom
My Instagram: @jdjacobson17
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.