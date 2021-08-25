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Rise Up! Aug 25, 2021
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60 views • August 25, 2021
Australians are breaking through barricades set up by a tyrannical gestapo, they’re calling out the media and truckers are refusing to transport goods as the free citizens of the land down under RISE UP!
The ground swelling of non-compliance is becoming contagious as nurses are protesting outside of hospitals in the United States and in the UK citizens are resisting the mandates and lockdowns.
The ground swelling of non-compliance is becoming contagious as nurses are protesting outside of hospitals in the United States and in the UK citizens are resisting the mandates and lockdowns.
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