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URGENT "VACCINE" NEWS - What They are Injecting into People is NOT a VACCINE!!
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340 views • January 22, 2021
A very interesting and informative discussion by the members of this round table group includes: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Judy A. Mikovits, Ph.D., Dr. David Martin, and Rocco Galati.
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BitChute Video location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6GfOdOFSymAC/
High Frequency Radio BitChute Video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2SW3wYs8s7Ho/
Other important vaccine information:
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163906
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163906
https://www.westonaprice.org/concerned-about-mandatory-vaccination-in-the-workplace-or-school/
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BitChute Video location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6GfOdOFSymAC/
High Frequency Radio BitChute Video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2SW3wYs8s7Ho/
Other important vaccine information:
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163906
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163906
https://www.westonaprice.org/concerned-about-mandatory-vaccination-in-the-workplace-or-school/
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