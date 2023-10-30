U.S. Hits Iranian Facilities & Halts Firearm Exports

Last week, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes against Iranian facilities in Syria in response to recent Iranian-backed attacks on American personnel in the region. Meanwhile, Iran’s saber-rattling is intensifying, as it threatens “fire” on America.

And in a very curious move, the U.S. just halted export of civilian firearms to all but a few choice allies. Why?

Also, gun sales in Maine shot through the roof last week, after a homicidal maniac killed 18 people; and protesters who want Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza imposed their complaints on the American people over the weekend.

Plus, The New American’s editor-in-chief Gary Benoit discusses the magazine’s long track record of accurately forecasting political and cultural trends.