Israeli & Chinese Intelligence has USA Under Armed Occupation

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https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/117003655803463310
I am @SvenVonErick on X.
I don't check email or comments. Please keave me a voicemail comment & if you want me to call you please tell me where you got my number.
1 706 740 9324
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
#WBNemesis